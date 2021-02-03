MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman inside an apartment in Manchester, New Hampshire late Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a reported domestic altercation at 471 Maple St. just before 10:30 p.m. heard a commotion coming from one of the apartments, according to Manchester police.

They knocked loudly on the door of the apartment and identified themselves but no one responded, police said.

Officers forced their way into the apartment after police say they believed there was an immediate threat.

They found 44-year-old Kushmir Chaney, of Manchester, in the middle of the room with a woman lying on the floor beside him, police said.

She reportedly said that she and Chaney knew each other and had gotten into an altercation when Chaney grabbed her by the throat, impeding her breathing and causing her to fall to the floor.

Chaney was placed under arrest on a second-degree assault charge.

