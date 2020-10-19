BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been arrested for intentionally setting cars on fire in Brockton this month, police said.

Between Oct. 4 and Oct. 8, three separate motor vehicle fires were reported in Brockton within close proximity of each other, Brockton Fire Chief Michael F. Williams, Brockton Police Chief Emanuel C. Gomes, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey announced Monday in a joint press release.

Evidence obtained by investigators reportedly placed Obieze Bobby Uchendu, 37, at the scene of all three fires.

He was arrested Thursday on three counts of burning a motor vehicle.

No additional information has been released.

