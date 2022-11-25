MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police arrested a Medford man for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon at South Station in Boston Friday morning.

Officers reported to South Station for a radio call of an assault in progress at 6:30 a.m., and found a man with a cut on his face. Accoording to police, witnesses pointed out another man to officials as the attacker, later identified as Hocine Louncini. As witnesses reported a verbal dispute between the men, Loucini lunged at the victim with an instrument.

Loucini, 34, was immediately controlled by officers and deemed responsible for the victim’s injury.

Police transported Loucini to headquarters for his arrest, and the victim was transported to a local area hospital for a non life threatening cut.

It was not clear what the weapon was. Police said the incident is still under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)