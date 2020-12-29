Police arrest NY man on aggravated DUI charge after clocking him at 132 mph in NH

WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old New York man is facing an aggravated driving while intoxicated charge after New Hampshire state police caught him going 132 mph on Interstate 89 in Warner late Monday night, officials said.

A trooper patrolling the area around 10:30 p.m. clocked the vehicle as it blew by and the driver, later identified as Randher Alcantra-Bautista, of the Bronx, was stopped and arrested on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, transporting drugs in a motor vehicle, and possession of a fake government ID.

Alcantra-Bautista refused all requested testing and is due to be arraigned in Hillsborough District Circuit Court.

