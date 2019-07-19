Police arrest Worcester man accused of dealing heroin, cocaine

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was arrested on drug charges after a police operation led to the seizure of heroin and crack cocaine, officials said.

Members of the neighborhood response team conducting surveillance in the area of Main and Piedmont streets took 33-year-old Joselito Santiago Matias into custody after an investigation uncovered 27 bags of heroin and crack cocaine, according to Worcester police.

Officers allegedly observed Matias exchange money with another man around 8:30 a.m and claim he dropped several small items on the ground that the other man picked up and inspected.

Matias is facing several drug charges including possession with intent to distribute.

He is due to be arraigned in Worcester District Court.

