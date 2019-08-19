Police: Bank robbery suspect flees on MBTA bus, offers operator money to keep driving

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Revere bank robbery suspect who jumped on an MBTA bus Monday in an attempt to evade capture tried to pay the operator hundreds of dollars to keep driving, law enforcement sources told 7NEWS.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at the Bank of America at 25 American Legion Highway around 1:30 p.m. learned a gun-wielding man had fled with a large bag of cash, officials said.

The man, who apparently traveled to the bank in an Uber with his girlfriend, fled on an MBTA bus.

After the bus operator reportedly refused to take an offer of $200 to keep driving, the suspect got off at a stop near Revere City Hall.

He was later caught counting the stolen money in the area of 142 Warren St., officials said. Video from Sky7 HD showed several officers surround and arrest the suspect.

Police say he was in possession of a gun and about $12,000 in cash.

The woman never left the bank parking lot and was also arrested.

The suspects, whose names have not been released, are facing bank robbery charges.

They had also been wanted in connection with an armed robbery at East Cambridge Savings Bank in Medford last week.

An FBI bank robbery task force is assisting with an investigation.

