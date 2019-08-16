Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with Medford bank robbery

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Medford are turning to the public for help in tracking down a man and woman in connection with a bank robbery on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to a call for a robbery at East Cambridge Savings Bank at 243 Salem St. around 3:30 p.m. learned a man had passed a note to a teller, stating he had a firearm and demanding cash, according to the Medford Police Department.

Police say the man fled the bank in a waiting vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as about 6 feet tall, with a medium-to-thin build. He was said to be wearing a white and blue baseball hat, a gray pullover with a zipper, and dark-colored sweatpants.

Police say they are also searching for a woman who was seen in the company of the robbery suspect. She has a tattoo on the back of her right forearm in the shape of a cluster of hearts of clover.

Both individuals are believed to be traveling in a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry with New Hampshire plates.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact Medford police at 781-395-1212.

