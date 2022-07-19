BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Vermont said a body found in a vehicle Tuesday morning is that of a Massachusetts woman who had been reported missing.

Brattleboro Police said they found the body of 23-year-old Mary Anderson Tuesday morning in a vehicle on Elliot Street just before 1 a.m.

Authorities believed the death appeared to be suspicious, and that the Brattleboro Police Department requested assistance from State Police.

