Police: Brighton man busted with fentanyl, cocaine, loaded gun, counterfeit bills

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brighton man is facing a slew of charges after a drug bust early Friday morning yielded an array of drugs, counterfeit bills, an illegal handgun and cash, officials said.

Drug unit officers and a SWAT team executing a search warrant in the area of 41 Faneuil St. just before 5 a.m. arrested 30-year-old Japhet Mendoza, according to the Boston Police Department.

A search of Mendoza’s residence led to the seizure of a loaded 9mm handgun, four bags of fentanyl with an approximate weight of 50 grams, one bag of cocaine weighing about 8 grams, one large bag of marijuana, more than $300 in cash and several counterfeit bills, officials said.

Mendoza will be arraigned in Brighton District Court on charges including unlawful firearm possession, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute and possession of counterfeit bills.

