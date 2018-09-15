Police: Brockton man injured after fleeing traffic stop, crashing car

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man accused of leading officers on a brief pursuit in Rehoboth early Saturday morning was taken to the hospital after losing control of the vehicle and crashing in Dighton, police said.

An officer who tried to stop a BMW on Route 44 for driving recklessly about 2:38 a.m. engaged in a “short pursuit” when the driver, later identified as Herbert Dossantos, refused to stop, according to police.

Dossantos, who crashed the vehicle, was taken to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries.

He’s expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on numerous motor vehicle charges.

