Police: Cat found ‘substantially mutilated’ in Somerville likely killed by coyote

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A cat that was found “substantially mutilated” in Somerville on Thursday was killed by either a coyote or fisher cat, and not a human, officials said.

An animal control officer brought the cat to the Huron Veterinary Hospital, where staffers determined that the feline was killed by a canine species, according to the Somerville Police Department.

“It appears that two predators may have been fighting over the cat, leading to the extreme injuries,” police said in a tweet.

The department added that social media posts reporting that the cat was “killed in a ritualistic manner by a human” are totally false.

Police did not say where the cat was found.

 

