Police: Charges pending for teens who filmed themselves throwing chair off mall balcony in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Charges are pending for a group of teenagers who filmed themselves throwing a chair and a plant off a balcony in the Northshore Mall Saturday evening, police said.

Peabody police launched an investigation after a video of the criminal act was posted on social media.

“Social media sometimes drives this type of behavior, but it also can result in their demise because there are good folks out there paying attention and take offense to this senseless behavior,” Peabody police wrote on Facebook.

Detectives were able to identify the teens involved and have said charges are pending.

Police say no one was hurt.

