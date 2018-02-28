WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Police say the deaths of an elderly couple in their Connecticut home appear to be a murder-suicide.

Officers responded to the Watertown home Tuesday morning after getting a call from a relative who reported hearing gunshots.

Chief John Gavallas said officers found 87-year-old Irene Walton and 90-year-old John Walton Jr. dead of gunshot wounds. No one else was in the home at the time of the shooting.

Police say both were battling serious medical issues.

John Walton was a former member of the Watertown Town Council and a member of the police commission.

Gavallas called him “not only a professional colleague but a great friend.”

Autopsies are scheduled.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)