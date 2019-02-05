Police: Death of woman found near Salvation Army bin does not appear to be a homicide

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The death of a woman who was found next to a Salvation Army Donation bin in Worcester last month does not appear to be a homicide, officials announced Tuesday.

Officers responding to the area of 72 Cambridge St. around 10 a.m. on Jan. 7 found a deceased woman, according to the Worcester Police Department.

“At this time, it does not appear to be a homicide, according to the initial report from the Medical Examiner,” the department said in a press release.

The woman’s official cause and manner of death are still not known.

Her name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

