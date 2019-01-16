Worcester police seeking public’s help after body found near Salvation Army bin

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Worcester police are asking for the public’s help after a woman was found dead next to a Salvation Army donation bin last week.

Officers responding to the area of 72 Cambridge St. around 10 a.m. on Jan. 7 found a deceased individual, according to the Worcester police.

A man who first notified police of the body said he could see what appeared to be a female stabbing victim on the ground near a dumpster.

“It was a horrific scene,” the man, who did not show his face on camera, told 7News. “You couldn’t even recognize her face. She was stabbed a bunch of times.”

An autopsy was conducted on the deceased woman, whose name has not been released, but it came up inconclusive, officials said.

Police have not commented on the nature of the victim’s death and it’s not clear if natural causes or foul play is to blame.

Anyone who may have been in the area of the Salvation Army donation lot from about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 to 7 a.m. on Jan. 7 is asked to call Worcester police.

