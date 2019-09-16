QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Quincy decided Sunday that a dog who viciously attacked a woman earlier this month will have to be put down.

Authorities ordered that the 2-year-old Cane Corso be euthanized following the Sept. 2 attack in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Norfolk Street, which left Sirimakorn Khantak with several puncture wounds in her arm and open wounds on her back.

The owner of the dog, Evan Bean, has 10 days from Sunday to appeal the police’s decision in court.

Khantak and Bean met with law enforcement officials last Tuesday, where Khantak requested the the 109-pound dog be euthanized.

“It’s not a decision that she arrived at lightly. She is mindful that this is somebody’s pet but the fact of the matter is that this was a ferocious and a sustained attack that went on for a long time,” Khantak’s attorney Will Isenberg said. “She’s not thinking about herself, she’s thinking about her neighbors. She’s thinking about kids in the community.”

Bean said he understands why Khantak wants his pet euthanized but added that he hopes that doesn’t happen.

“I don’t blame them for wanting her to be euthanized because they don’t know the dog like I do and that was their first time meeting and that happened, so I don’t blame them, but she’s not really like that,” Bean said.

The dog was removed from his home and taken to an animal shelter.

