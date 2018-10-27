Police: Drunken driver injured after flipping car in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a drunk driver allegedly lost control of his vehicle, causing it to flip onto its roof in Littleton early Saturday morning, police say.

Emergency crews responding to the area of 650 Great Rd. found 25-year-old Ian Kilpatrick of North Reading sitting near his overturned Honda Civic, according to a release issued by police.

Kilpatrick was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers determined he was operating under the influence.

Bystanders who witnessed the accident say they saw a male passenger flee the scene into a nearby wooded area.

The man was later identified by Groton police and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The passenger has not been charged or cited as a result of the crash, police say.

Kilpatrick is facing charges of driving under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and a marked lanes violation.

