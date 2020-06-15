Police: Hampton, NH woman charged after dogs found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Hampton, New Hampshire woman is facing animal cruelty charges after officials found 17 neglected dogs at her home last month, police said.

Officers responding to a May 13 report of animal cruelty found 20 dogs and a bird living with Susan Bahatouris, 63, on Trafford Road, according to police.

After being taken into custody, NHSPCA officials determined 17 showed various levels of neglect.

On Friday, Bahatouris was charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty for “depriving these animals of necessary care by leaving them without food or water in an unclean living environment.”

She was released on a hand summons and is scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 18 in the 10th Circuit District Court in Hampton.

In a statement, police said, “We encourage everyone to report animal cruelty, abuse, or neglect to their local authorities. We would also like to thank the NHSPCA for their partnership and cooperation.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)