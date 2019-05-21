Police: Hull man arrested for 4th DUI after crashing with 3-year-old grandson in car

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hull man is facing his fourth drunken driving charge after police say he caused a crash in Weymouth on Friday with his 3-year-old grandson in the back seat.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic operator on Bridge Street about 5:33 p.m. soon learned that the driver had crashed into another car near the Super Petroleum gas station, according to Weymouth police.

After speaking with the driver of a damaged 1996 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer, police located Alan Osgood, 55, standing next to a gray Volvo in the gas station parking lot.

Osgood, who was allegedly showing clear signs of being under the influence of alcohol, claimed to have had one beer at lunch but nothing else, police said.

That’s when officers found Osgood’s 3-year-old grandson in a child restraint seat in the rear of the vehicle. He did not appear to be injured.

Osgood was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and child endangerment while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The Department of Children and Families was notified.

