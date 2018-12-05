Police: Hyannis man facing drug charges after traffic stop uncovers 29 grams of cocaine

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hyannis man faces drug charges after police say they found 29 grams of cocaine in his possession following a motor vehicle stop Wednesday in Barnstable.

Officers stopped a gray Ford Fusion for motor vehicle violations about 12:45 a.m. and asked the driver to exit the vehicle, according to state police.

The operator, Joel Williamson, 36, was found to be in possession of 29 grams of cocaine and was charged with trafficking in cocaine, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and marked lanes violation, police say.

Williamson was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Barnstable District Court.

