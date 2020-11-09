Police ID victim of fatal Jamaica Plain shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who was fatally shot in Jamaica Plain late Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 11 Creighton St. around 11 p.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.

Shawn Rae Hewson, 28, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The two other victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

An investigation remains ongoing.

