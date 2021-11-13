EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 28-year-old man killed in a single-vehicle crash on Route 18 in East Bridgewater on Friday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Bedford Street around 3 p.m. found a vehicle that had left the roadway and rolled onto its side.

The driver and single occupant of the vehicle, Christopher Dobbins, of Whitman, had to be extricated from the vehicle, according East Bridgewater police.

Dobbins succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined Dobbins was traveling along Route 18 southbound when his vehicle left the roadway, struck multiple objects, and rolled over.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

