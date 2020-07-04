Police identify 15-year-old shot and killed in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have identified the 15-year-old who was shot and killed on Thursday night in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a shooting on Mount Pleasant Avenue just after 10 p.m. found the victim, Xhavier Rico of Dorchester, suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

A short time later, two other victims presented themselves at an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds that were non-life-threatening, police said.

A suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police at 617-343-4470.

