BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 16-year-old and 19-year-old who were found fatally shot in Braintree early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Alfred Road around 1:30 a.m. found Jahzier Porter, 16, of Braintree, and Jayden Santos-Andrade, 19, suffering from gunshot wounds in a parked car, according to police.

A third person was also in the car but they were unharmed. Both Porter and Santos-Andrade were pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital.

Braintree police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox