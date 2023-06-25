BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 16-year-old and 19-year-old who were found fatally shot in Braintree early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 10 Alfred Road around 1:30 a.m. found Jahzier Porter, 16, of Braintree, and Jayden Santos-Andrade, 19, suffering from gunshot wounds in a parked car, according to police.

A third person was also in the car but they were unharmed. Both Porter and Santos-Andrade were pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital.

Braintree police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the incident is under investigation.

