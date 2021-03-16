EPPING, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the person who died after being ejected from a car that had struck numerous trees before rolling over multiple times in Epping, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported rollover on Jenness Road around 1:15 a.m. learned that Casey McNamara, 26, of Fremont, had been ejected from a Chevrolet Silverado after its driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll over after hitting a number of trees, according to state police.

McNamara suffered fatal injuries.

Ryan Reed, 29, of Fremont, was also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

He was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment.

An investigation remains ongoing; however, state police say speed and alcohol impairment are possible contributing factors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Nathaniel Goodwin 603-223-4381 or email at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)