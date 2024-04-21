EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the man who has been arrested in connection with a kidnapping and rape in Everett, police said.

Jersson Canales, 35, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Everett District Court on charges if kidnapping, rape, aggravated rape, and attempted rape in connection with an incident on Saturday.

Police say the victim is now safe and receiving medical treatment.

No additional information was immediately available.

