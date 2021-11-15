ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have identified the 49-year-old man who died in a violent motorcycle crash in Rochester, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported motorcycle crash on the westbound side of the Route 202 connector to the Spaulding Turnpike around 4:30 p.m. determined Robert J. Dow, of Rochester, lost control of a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle and was ejected from the bike, according to New Hampshire State Police.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

