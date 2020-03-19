Police identify pedestrian who was struck, killed by car in North Reading

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car in North Reading Thursday morning.

In a joint release, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and the North Reading Chief of Police Michael Murphy identified the victim as 70-year-old Marianne Quam.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash in the area of 270 Main St. around 6:30 a.m. found a person who had been fatally struck by a car, according to North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy.

Quam was on her way to work at Stop & Shop.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to the release.

An investigation is ongoing.

