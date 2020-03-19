Police investigating after pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in North Reading

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV in North Reading on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash in the area of 270 Main St. around 6:30 a.m. found a person who had been fatally struck by a car, according to North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

