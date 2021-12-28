MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police have identified the 47-year-old Attelboro man who died in a violent crash on Route 95 in Mansfield on Thursday.

Manny Roman, 47, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the northbound side of the highway around 11:39 a.m., according to state police. Police say Roman’s 2009 Honda Accord left the roadway and crashed into the median, striking several trees.

Roman was declared dead on scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

