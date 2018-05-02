WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police identified the woman killed in a rollover crash in Wareham Tuesday.

Troopers responding around 11 a.m. to a report of a single-car crash on Route 195 westbound found a vehicle that had gone off the road.

Officials announced that 30-year-old Jacquelyn Perry, of New Bedford, was killed in the crash.

The vehicle veered off the left side of the roadway, then overcorrected to the right and traveled off the right side of the highway and rolled over, according to police.

The right travel was closed for a period of time while crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

