GREENVILLE, N.H. (WHDH) - An impaired driver is facing a negligent homicide charge after a crash left one dead and another seriously injured in Greenville, New Hampshire on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Route 31 around 7:40 p.m. found a GMC pickup truck had collided with a Volkswagen Jetta.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Kyle Tetreault, 35, of Wilton, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision, according to state police.

His passenger, Robert Tetreault, 38, of Wilton, was airlifted to UMass Memorial Hospital in Massachusetts with serious injuries, state police said.

The driver of the pickup truck, Travis Worth, 37, of New Ipswich, was placed under arrest on charges of negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated, state police added.

He is slated to be arraigned Thursday.

Impairment appears to be a primary cause of the collision but all possible contributing factors are being considered, state police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact TFC Nate Goodwin via phone at: 603-545-4288 or email at Nathaniel.D.Goodwin@dos.nh.gov.

