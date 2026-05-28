MILTON, N.H. (WHDH) - On Wednesday night, police in Milton shot a man who had barricaded himself in his car.

Investigators said the man appeared to have a gun and that during an interaction with officers, shots were fired.

The man was injured and taken to the hospital.

Milton police said they are working to close two schools in the area this morning, but have not said why.

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