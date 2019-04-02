DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Danvers police investigated a “concerning social media post” connected to the high school.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Lisa Dana says police and school officials were made aware of the post on Monday night. The nature of the post has not been released.

She adds that at no time was any student in harm’s way.

“Student safety at DHS remains our top priority and we appreciate that a number of individuals quickly shared their concern,” Dana wrote in the email.

School officials are reportedly working with the families involved and will follow the disciplinary protocol outlined in the school’s handbook.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call Danvers Public Schools at 978-777-4539 ext. 2430.

