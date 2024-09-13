NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man is facing charges after he allegedly shot another man who tackled him at a pro-Israel protest in Newton Thursday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

The shooting happened near 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and Harvard Street.

Speaking several hours later at Newton Police Headquarters, Ryan said a group of pro-Israeli demonstrators had gathered on one side of Washington Street. Shortly before the shooting, Ryan said, another person was walking down the opposite side of the street.

“Words were exchanged back and forth across the street,” Ryan said.

Ultimately, Ryan said the person from the other side of the street “came very rapidly across the street and tackled one of the demonstrators.”

Ryan identified the man who was tackled as 47-year-old Scott Hayes. She said a scuffle ensued during which Hayes shot the man who ran across the street.

Ryan did not identify the man who was shot but said he suffered life-threatening injuries and was receiving care at a local hospital as of around 10:15 p.m.

Police arrested Hayes and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and violation of a constitutional right causing injury, according to Ryan. Hayes is expected to be arraigned in Newton District Court on Friday.

Ryan said Hayes legally owned the gun that he allegedly used in this incident.

While waiting for more information, friends of the pro-Israeli protesters said they rushed to the scene.

“We don’t know what the shooting was all about,” one person said before the update from Ryan. “It might have been related to the demonstration or just a poor coincidence. We don’t know right now.”

Speaking after Ryan, Newton Acting Police Chief George McMains said police will add extra patrols at local houses of worship in the coming days.

He also asked anyone with video of Thursday’s incident to share their video with investigators.

Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller spoke next. With the investigation in its early stages, she urged community members to “remain calm.”

“This was a frightening incident on Washington Street earlier this evening,” Fuller said.

“Let the Newton police do the work and get the facts straight,” she later added.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)