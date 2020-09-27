Police investigating 2-car rollover crash in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a two-car rollover crash that occurred overnight in Boston, authorities said.

Officers responding to the crash on the corner of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Shawmut Avenue found a black vehicle and a white vehicle with heavy damage.

The cars knocked over a nearby light pole and street signs in the collision.

No additional information was immediately available.

