CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to area hospitals Thursday after a pair of stabbing in Chelsea, police said.

Chelsea police in a statement said the injuries in the stabbings were non-life-threatening.

In an update near 11:45 a.m., police said the incidents were not related to each other.

Police had not made any arrests as of around 12 p.m. and said they were searching for a pair of suspects who fled both scenes before police arrived.

The first stabbing happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Sixth Street. The second stabbing happened roughly 20 minutes later on Fifth Street. Police said both incidents involved victims in their 20s.

Chelsea police said witnesses reported seeing suspects in both stabbings who were wearing black or dark clothing.

Police said they planned to increase patrols in the area around the stabbings and asked residents to “remain vigilant.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities by phone at (617) 466-4805 or through police social media pages.

Detectives spent part of Thursday morning scoring the area around both stabbing sites for surveillance cameras that may have captured the attacks.

Police Captain Thomas McLain said stabbings do not appear to be random.

“There’s no danger to the public,” he said.

