SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating three “smash and grabs” that led to the thefts of money and credit cards, among other items, in Sharon Tuesday night.

Officers responding to the Mick Morgan’s parking lot found a front, passenger window of a vehicle had been smashed and backpacks, handbags, money and a laptop were stolen, according to Sharon police.

The items inside the car may have been visible to the thieves.

The backpacks were later found in the parking lots of Applebee’s but were missing credit cards and other items, police said.

Anyone with information or who may have saw anything in the area between 8 and 9 p.m. are asked to call Sharon police at 781-784-1587.

