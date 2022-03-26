WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after one man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting near an adult entertainment club in Worcester early Saturday morning, officials said.

An officer working an off-duty assignment inside the club reported shots fired at of Hurricane Betty’s on Southbridge Street just before 1:30 a.m., officials said. Officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Worcester Police Department.

A 27-year-old man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 32-year-old man remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Worcester police detectives at 508-799-8651.

