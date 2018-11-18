Police investigating after 2-vehicle rollover crash leaves 4 injured in Tyngsboro

TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Tyngsboro police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a two-vehicle rollover crash on Pawtucket Boulevard on Saturday afternoon that left four people injured.

A woman and two young children were injured when their vehicle rolled onto its side. An 18-year-old who was driving in the second car was also injured and taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact police at 978-649-7504.

