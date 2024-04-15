REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Revere on Sunday.

Crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Unity Avenue and State Road found a black sedan against a business, which suffered significant structural damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

