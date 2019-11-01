BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police launched an investigation after a shooting and a stabbing in Roxbury left two people injured late Thursday night.

Officers responding to the area of 5 Cedar St. just before midnight found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and another victim suffering from a stab wound, police said.

The shooting victim sustained life-threatening injuries, while the stabbing victim had non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

No arrests have been made at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)