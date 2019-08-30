Police investigating after pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Everett Friday night.

Emergency crews responded to a reported pedestrian crash on the westbound side of the Revere Beach Parkway around 10 p.m., according to Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A witness told 7News that they saw a woman hit by a car and thrown about six feet in the air.

All lanes have been temporarily closed while crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#BREAKING: State Troopers & fire crews on scene on Rt. 16 & Vine in Everett. A witness tells me a woman was hit by a car & thrown about 6 feet into the air. Driver stayed on scene. An ambulance just took her away. #7News pic.twitter.com/duMtSRURGx — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) August 31, 2019

Now: @MassDOT says Rt 16 westbound lanes are closed in vicinity of #1850 in Everett due to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Serious injury. @WBZTraffic @wbz @WCVB @7News @NECN @boston25 — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) August 31, 2019

