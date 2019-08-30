Police investigating after pedestrian struck, seriously injured by car in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Everett Friday night.
Emergency crews responded to a reported pedestrian crash on the westbound side of the Revere Beach Parkway around 10 p.m., according to Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A witness told 7News that they saw a woman hit by a car and thrown about six feet in the air.
All lanes have been temporarily closed while crews work to clear the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
