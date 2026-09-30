BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Roxbury Tuesday night.
Police said they were called to the area of Warren Street after a fight led to the stabbing at approximately 8:15 p.m. They said the victim was slashed in the face, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No word on any arrests.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
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