BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was stabbed in Roxbury Tuesday night.

Police said they were called to the area of Warren Street after a fight led to the stabbing at approximately 8:15 p.m. They said the victim was slashed in the face, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word on any arrests.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





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