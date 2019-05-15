Police investigating after swastika, racial slur found at Sharon High School

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a swastika and racial slur were found at Sharon High School.

Police received a report of a small swastika accompanied by what appears to be a racial slur drawn on a whiteboard in the school’s auditorium, according to Sharon police.

In a letter to the community, Sharon Superintendent Victoria Greer said: “The incident at the High School is an affront to our core values of acceptance, equality, honesty, integrity, respect, kindness and teamwork. Please join me in supporting our shared commitment to diversity and compassion for one another.”

Parents in Sharon say they are upset, but not surprised.

“Not surprising. It’s about education. And there are also some kids who don’t know what it is,” one parent said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sharon police at 781-784-1587.

