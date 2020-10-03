Police investigating car crash with serious injury in Merrimack, NH

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a car crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an accident on the F.E. Everett Turnpike southbound near Exit 10 found a 2014 Subaru had gone off the road, struck a guardrail before veering across all lanes of travel in the other direction before striking a Jersey barrier and rolling over several times, police said.

The driver, a 38-year-old Goffstown, New Hampshire man, was ejected from the car and the front end of the car landed on top of him and caught fire, police said. Good Samaritans put out the fire and police were able to get the car off the man.

The man was medflighted to Massachusetts General Hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

