PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a school bus and a pickup truck collided in Plymouth Monday afternoon, according to the Plymouth Fire Department.

Crews responded to the scene on Commerce Way at Plympton Road at approximately 4:15 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Plymouth Fire said there were no students on the bus at the time, and the driver was the only person in the vehicle. No word on the driver’s condition.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital, but police have not yet released the extent of their injuries.

The incident is under investigation by Plymouth police.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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