DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Danvers on Friday that left a motorcyclist dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Poplar and Maple streets around 7 p.m. determined a 2009 Honda Accord and a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle had been involved in a crash, according to police.

The motorcyclist was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)