HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside of a car in Hooksett, New Hampshire on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, around 7:33 a.m., New Hampshire state troopers say they found the body of a man inside a car in the parking lot at the Welcome Center parking lot of the southbound rest area.

At this time, police cannot confirm if the death is suspicious in nature and the identity of the man is being withheld until the family is notified.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)