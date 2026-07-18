BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Allston on Friday night that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 20 Rugg Road around 10:30 p.m. found a man inside suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police. Boston EMS treated him on-scene before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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